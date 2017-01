Glucose Journal and Database Source: Freeware

Glucose Journal and Database v1.00 [ASP]. - A database program for people with diabetes that test their blood sugar. Helps the user keep an organized computer journal or diary of blood glucose test results. Blood glucose records are always perfectly ordered by date and time. A Master Journal displays all records, four Custom Journals only display records within user defined time/date/glucose /note ranges. Easy to use. For Win95/98.