Hospital Room Pressure Products

Pressura Hospital Room Pressure Products can monitor and control hospital isolation rooms and warn of unsafe conditions

Pressura Hospital Room Pressure Products can monitor and control hospital isolation rooms and warn of unsafe conditions. The monitors and controllers are designed to accurately measure both negative and positive pressure. Versions of the products can communicate with building management systems through an RS-485 interface, as well as display volume flow rate and air changes per hour (ACPH). All units are provided with alarm contacts and an analog output for remote monitoring of isolation room conditions.

Features:

Audible/visual alarms

Alarm located in the hallway just outside the door

Digital display

Panel slides open to display detailed room information and programming capabilities

TSI Inc., 500 Cardigan Rd., P. O. Box 64394, St. Paul, MN 55164. Tel: 800-777-8356; Fax: 651-490-2874.