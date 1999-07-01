Is California ready for sharps standard?

By Louis Pilla

Today, nursing should get a little safer, at least for nurses who work in California.

July 1 marks the effective date of compliance with sharps injury prevention requirements from California's Occupational Safety and Health Adminstration (Cal/OSHA).

The regulations require the use of safety needles to protect California healthcare workers. Today marks the effective date for engineering controls; other measures, such as having exposure control plans and a sharps injury log, became effective in January.

Ready to go?

Although the regulation takes effect today, implementation is another question. The readiness of California healthcare institutions to implement the standard "very much depends on the facility," says Enid Eck, RN, MPH, senior consultant, HIV and Infectious Disease, Kaiser Permanente, located in Pasadena. Eck served on the advisory committee with Cal/OSHA in development of the regulation.

The larger hospital chains, she says, "are as prepared as they can be. Where there are particular challenges are the smaller community hospitals. They may or may not have staff to be able to really do the work" such as tracking injuries and evaluating products. "For them it's going to be very very difficult."

Roger Richter, senior vice president, Professional Services, at the California Healthcare Association (Sacramento) affirms Eck's position. Most hospitals have started evaluating safety devices, he says, but some manufacturers can't deliver on time because of the demand for devices. Still, hospitals are aware of the standard and are planning to move forward, he maintains.

Eck agrees that "for the manufacturing industry to be able to produce the volume of product that is needed is very challenging. Assuring that there is product availability is going to be very difficult and probably spotty."

To prepare and assist hospitals, Eck says, the California Healthcare Association sponsored a series of programs throughout the state to walk them through the new standards and share information "to try to jump start the facilities that had not been able to do very much yet."

The new rules initially will cost employers an estimated $166 million annually, according to a report in the San Francisco Chronicle. But employers will save at least $262 million a year because of the drop in treatment and testing costs, the Chronicle says.

As with many trends in the country, California led the movement to adopt needle safety legislation.

To date, California, Maryland, and Tennessee have enacted needlestick legislation, with similar legislation introduced into some 20 other states, according to various reports. In New Jersey, both houses of the legislature unanimously passed safe needle legislation, which now awaits the Governer's signature. In New York, a sharps safety bill has passed the state assembly and was sent to the senate. A Texas bill, however, died in a state House committee. Similar legislation is also being considered at the federal level. (See Federal needlestick legislation introduced.)

Kaiser teams with Becton Dickinson

On a related note, medical equipment firm Becton Dickinson and Company (Franklin Lakes, NJ) has announced a national program with Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, CA) to expand the use of safety-engineered sharps devices in Kaiser Permanente facilities to protect health care workers against accidental injury and infection.

The agreement also establishes a joint clinical study and new product development program to provide continuing advances in the protection of health care workers and patients, according to Becton Dickinson.

Under the terms of the $30 million, three-year agreement, Kaiser Permanente facilities will be able to purchase Becton Dickinson safety-engineered medical devices, including I.V. catheters, blood collection devices, lancets and syringes. The firm will provide Kaiser Permanente with product education and training.

BD and Kaiser Permanente will also conduct what is believed to be the largest clinical study of safety-engineered device effectiveness ever undertaken and will establish a joint technology development program to improve existing products and develop new devices.

Kaiser has collected device specific injury data since 1991 and collated that for all of California for some 29 hospitals and over 80 medical offices, according to Eck of Kaiser. Other Kaiser regions all use essentially the same data collection process with the same kinds of information, she says. Eck is responsible for all data management and analysis for California.

In the study, Kaiser will determine whether engineering controls had any effect on injury rates, Eck says. The researchers will also monitor work practices and administrative controls.

The study is part of Kaiser's sharps safety program, begun in 1989-1990. The comprehensive program involves injury tracking, engineering control evaluation and implementation, and other activities to reduce the number of injuries, Eck says.