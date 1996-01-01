jartest, laboratory supplies, dewatering, ground water samplers, waste water treatment Source: Phipps & Bird, Inc.

Phipps & Bird has manufactured a variety of healthcare products for over 25 years. All medical products are available under the Phipps & Bird label or as private label products for medical product dealers. Phipps & Bird produces an attractive line of high quality convenience items, all available in the contemporary color selections currently popular in healthcare facilities decor. Additionally, the colors coordinate with those of many equipment manufacturers. This constantly expanding line includes Glovebox Mounting Brackets in assorted sizes, X-ray Film Holders, Chart Holders, Mirrors, etc.