Keystone State introduces needlestick legislation

By: Louis Pilla

Add Pennsylvania to the list of states considering legislation to protect workers from accidental needlesticks.

Earlier this month, State Representative Dennis O'Brien introduced legislation calling for the use of retractable needles when dealing with the injection or retrieval of infectious or bodily fluids. House Bill 1570 would require hospitals, health clinics and centers, and physician's offices to use retractable needles when dealing with injections or retrieval of bodily fluids.

"I believe these types of safeguards are desperately needed to protect our health care workers," O'Brien, a Republican, said in a statement.

Pennsylvania joins some 15 states and the District of Columbia that have introduced some form of needlestick injury prevention legislation, according to statistics from the American Nurses Association (ANA). At least three other states (California, Maryland, and Tennessee) have enacted needlestick injury prevention legislation, according to the ANA.

At the federal level, on May 20, Representatives Pete Stark (D-CA) and Marge Roukema (R-NJ) introduced the Health Care Worker Needlestick Prevention Act of 1999 (H.R. 1899). The bill would amend OSHA's bloodborne pathogens standard to require that employers use needleless systems and sharps with engineered sharps protections to prevent the spread of bloodborne pathogens. (See Federal Needlestick Legislation Introduced.)

At the same time, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is moving to reduce the number of injuries healthcare workers get from needles and other sharps that potentially carry bloodborne illnesses. Its efforts include revising the bloodborne pathogens compliance directive later this year to reflect the newer and safer technologies available.

Estimates of needlestick injuries range from 590,000 to one million annually.

The Pennsylvania bill has been referred to the state House Health and Human Services Committee for consideration.