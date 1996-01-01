Kneeland Joins AmeriSource as VP

Bruce Kneeland has been appointed vice president of AmeriSource Health Corp.'s (Malvern, PA) Family Pharmacy network of independent pharmacists.

Kneeland had been vice president of member relations at the National Wholesale Druggists' Association (NWDA), where he worked on the relationship between the pharmaceutical manufacturers and the wholesale distributors. He has also served as director of OTC Merchandising at True Quality Pharmacies and was a vice president of franchise sales with Healthmart, Inc.

AmeriSource Health Corp. is a pharmaceutical distributor with revenues of $8.7 billion for 1998.