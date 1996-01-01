Ludwig Named President of Becton Dickinson

Edward J. Ludwig was appointed president of Becton, Dickinson and Co. (Franklin Lakes, NJ).

Ludwig has served the company in various capacities, starting out being responsible for corporate planning and development in the medical segment, and most recently was the executive vice president.

He succeeds Clateo Castellini, who will remain on board as chairman and CEO until the end of the year. Ludwig will then assume the responsibility of CEO. Castellini commented, "Ed has demonstrated the vision, values and energy necessary to lead Becton Dickinson into the next century."

Becton Dickinson manufactures medical supplies, devices, and diagnostic systems. It reported total revenues of $3.1 billion and net income of $236 million last year.