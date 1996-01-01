Malkin Named CEO of MediVators

Roy K. Malkin has been named president and CEO of MediVators, Inc. (Clifton, NJ).

Malkin is a former vice president of Steris Corp., where he oversaw the Discovery and Development Division. He was responsible for marketing, engineering, research, new business development and mergers and acquisitions.

MediVators, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cantel Industries, Inc. James P. Reilly, president and CEO of Cantel, said that Malkin was "the ideal leader for MediVators, which is poised for growth, through internal development and acquisitions, in the infection and control industry."