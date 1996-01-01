Materials Management Software Source: Eclipsys Corporation

Sunrise ERP-Materials is a total materials management, information software product that integrates all aspects of purchasing, receiving and distributed inventory. It has been specifically created for hospitals, HMOs and other healthcare networks. The product's system-integration functions, distributed processing and telecommunications capabilities make ordering functionality available to every materials user. The software supports stock, stockless and non-stock, all on a single order book. Its components include Materials, Payables, Ledger, Surgery, PakTrak (package tracking), and Tools.

Eclipsys Corp., 777 East Atlantic Ave., Suite 200, Delray Beach, FL 33483. Phone: 561-243-1440; Fax: 561-243-3503.