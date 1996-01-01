New Oncology Center Features IMRT Equipment

The Oncology Care Systems Group of Siemens Medical Systems will deliver a Primus medical linear accelerator to St. Elizabeth Health Center's Radiation Oncology Center in Boardman, OH.

The Primus system provides Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT), a cancer treatment that features more accurate targeting of a variety of radiation doses to tumors, minimizing damage to vital organs and healthy tissue.

St. Elizabeth Health Center, a non-profit hospital, is the only Level One Trauma Center in the region. It provides medical/surgical, intensive, intermediate, maternity, neonatal intensive, pediatric and psychiatric inpatient care. The facility is also a regional referral center for trauma, high-risk maternity, and cardiology.

Construction began on April 20 for the Radiation Oncology Center, which is slated to open in the fall. The Primus system at the center will include the Lantis Oncology Management System, Primeview Graphical User Interface, and the 3-D Multileaf Collimator.

This marks the 200th Primus system in use.