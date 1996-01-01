Non-Latex Glove Source: Best Manufacturing Company

The N-Dex is a non-latex glove that helps to protect workers from the dangers of latex allergy. It offers increased chemical resistance to a range of chemicals. Tape and labels to do not stick to the glove and cause it to tear. The glove also features pressure reduction, puncture resistance and comfort. It is suited for all healthcare workers, including oncology units, chemotherapy units, pharmaceutical divisions, and histology.

Best Manufacturing Co., ProCare Div., 579 Edison St., Menlo, GA 30731. Phone: 800-241-0323; Fax: 706-862-6000.