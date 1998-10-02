Owens & Minor Announces Acquisition of Medix, Inc..

Distributor Owens & Minor (Richmond, VA) announced it has entered into an agreement to purchase Medix, Inc., headquartered in Waunakee, WI, in an all cash transaction.

Medix, Inc. is a distributor of medical/surgical supplies serving acute care hospitals, long-term care facilities and clinics from 10 distribution centers located in Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma. The company, which was founded 35 years ago, had sales of approximately $180 million for its latest financial year ended October 2, 1998, according to a company release. The company employs approximately 200 people.

The transaction is expected to close on July 30 and is subject to regulatory approval.