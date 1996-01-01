Puncture-Indicating Underglove Source: Regent Medical

The Biogel Indicator Underglove is a thin, powder-free, latex glove that is worn in combination with other latex surgical gloves

The Biogel Indicator Underglove is a thin, powder-free, latex glove that is worn in combination with other latex surgical gloves for added protection. As part of a puncture indication system, the moment the outer glove is punctured and fluid passes through the hole, a green patch develops at the site of the hole, alerting the wearer of the breach. The glove features a coating designed to allow for ease of donning with wet or dry hands, as well as a finish to accommodate donning of the outer glove.

Regent Medical, 3585 Engineering Drive, Second Floor, P.O. Box 926090, Norcross, GA 30092-9214. Tel: 770-582-2222; Fax: 770-582-2233.