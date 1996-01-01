Quorum's Rappuhn Promoted to CFO

Terry Allison Rappuhn was named senior vice president and CFO of Quorum Healthcare Group, Inc. (Brentwood, TN).

Rappuhn joined the company in 1993 as vice president of Internal Audit. She was promoted from vice president, controller and assistant treasurer. She is a CPA and a member of the American and Tennessee Institutes of CPAs, the Financial Executives Institute, Healthcare Financial Management Association and the Board of Governors of the Federation of American Health Systems. She replaces Steve B. Hewett, whose resignation from the company is effective June 30.

"Terry Allison Rappuhn is a very talented executive who brings a solid financial background to her new responsibilities," said James E. Dalton, Jr., president and CEO of Quorum. "We look forward to her continued substantial contributions to our senior management team."