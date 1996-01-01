Reynertson Leaves Graham-Field

J. Soren Reynertson, Graham-Field Health Products Inc. (Bayshore, NY) senior vice president and chief financial officer, has resigned from the company to explore investment banking.

"Soren has made a significant contribution to Graham-Field in his short tenure with the company," said Jack McGregor, president and CEO. He will take over Reynertson's duties with some help from a financial team.

Graham Field Health Products manufactures medical, surgical and other health care products in the home health care and medical/surgical markets.