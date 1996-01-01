R.P. Scherer Moves Headquarters

R.P. Scherer Corp. has relocated its corporate headquarters from Troy, MI, to Basking Ridge, NJ be closer to national pharmaceutical manufacturers.

The new office will hold the company's executives, and sales and marketing departments. The company also has offices worldwide, employing 3,600 people.

"The move gives the company more opportunities to interact with our customers, to help them develop effective medicines and get their products to market faster," said George L. Fotiades, group president.

The office's address is 645 Martinsville Rd., Suite 200, Basking Ridge, NJ 07920.