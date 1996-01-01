Sanford Named to KeyCorp's Board of Directors

KeyCorp (Cleveland) has elected Bill R. Sanford to a three-year term on its board of directors at the annual meeting.

Sanford is chairman, president, and CEO of Steris Corp. (Mentor, OH). He joins 17 other directors on the board. He is a board member and advisor to other organizations, including the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Edison BioTechnology Center, Primus Venture Partners, NeuroControl Corp., BIOMEC Inc., Cleveland Tomorrow, Case Western Reserve University and the Health Industry Manufacturers Association.

Steris Corp. manufactures infection prevention, contamination prevention, microbial reduction and surgical support systems, products, services and technologies.

KeyCorp provides investment management, retail and commercial banking, consumer finance, and investment banking products and services to individuals and companies.