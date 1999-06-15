SMS Announces Availability of Remote Computing Option for Data Warehouse

Shared Medical Systems Corp. (SMS; Malvern, PA) has announced the general availability of the Remote Computing Option (RCO) for Novius Data Warehouse with Executive View Release 1.2 and related add-on applications. Novius Data Warehouse integrates clinical, demographic, administrative, and financial information across a health enterprise to provide health professionals with tools to help measure clinical and business outcomes, manage change, and improve operational performance.

With RCO, SMS says it will manage and maintain the servers that support this client/server solution through its Information Services Center (ISC), an operations center dedicated to providing services for the health industry. The ISC maintains a health network center and health intranet for remote application processing, electronic data interchange, access to Web-based consumer health information, and Web-enabled access to patient information for physicians.

RCO, the company states, enables healthcare organizations to take advantage of client/server applications without dedicating the internal resources typically required to manage and maintain the complexities of a distributed computing environment. RCO services include database administration, 24x7 operational support coverage, systems and environmentals redundancy, and capacity management.