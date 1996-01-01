Toshiba Signs Contract to Supply Products for ARH

According to a new four-year contract, Toshiba Medical Systems (Tustin, CA) will provide diagnostic imaging systems to Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH; Lexington, KY).

ARH, a non-profit integrated delivery network, will be able to use CT, MRI, nuclear medicine, ultrasound, and both conventional and vascular X-ray systems from Toshiba's product line. Under the agreement, ARH promises that it will buy 90% of its equipment from Toshiba.

The contract freezes equipment rates for ARH and guarantees equipment volume for Toshiba. According to Ken Hogan, ARH's director of central purchasing, the company will buy a CT scanner for Hazard Appalachian Regional Hospital (Hazard, KY).