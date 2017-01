ventilator sterilizers, vials, syringes, stoppers, pure steam generators, autoclaves

Getinge/Castle is the worldwide leader in sterilization, disinfection, and surgical products and services for the healthcare market. We offer over 100 years of experience, combining the strengths and innovation from Getinge with the reliability of a trusted brand like Castle.

We serve businesses on five continents by providing quality products with dependable service, ongoing support, and a complete line of consumables, giving you a global business partner who offers a world of advantages. We've earned our reputation for excellence by taking the time to understand the needs of our clients. That's what makes us your true single source for solutions. We provide the industry's most comprehensive line of equipment, plus the consumables that maximize performance.