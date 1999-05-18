WardWatch - Demo Source: Hamish McGovern

It contains two main views, one showing a list of patients and their consultant (specialist), and the other showing the tests required and the test results for each patient. It can be used to note what tests, scans, dosages, and so on are requested by the senior consultant during examination and to record the results of these tests for later rounds. WardWatch also allows the start and end dates of medication to be recorded. The unregistered version is fully functional but does not contain desktop integration or data backup.