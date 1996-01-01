Year 2000 Medical Device Compliance Suite Source: BioMed Y2k Inc., a Colorado MEDtech subsidiary

BioMed Y2kOne is a full service suite of resources to support a component-by-component analysis of all microprocessor-based functions. Services include a Y2k compliance database for medical devices; inventory consolidation, consulting and support; device remediation, consulting and conversion planning; device testing, and custom software reviews and analysis.

Method Y2k One is a step-by-step methodology to assist with project organization for identifying, prioritizing and fixing Y2k compliance problems in healthcare facilities. There is also a software application that facilitates the organized collection of hardware and software inventory. Another software tool assists in the management, tracking, and reporting efforts required within the facility.

Compliance Y2k One is a database of product compliance reports covering potential problems for thousands of medical devices. A set of search engines is available that scans and identifies fields in custom software. The suite provides information on research and testing, as well as general technical information. A multi-day training program is incorporated to help accelerate the ability to launch compliance initiatives. Millennium Services is where company engineers become strategic partners and work with the healthcare facility's biomedical engineers and medical staff. Also featured within the suite are periodic updates and reports for each medical device.

BioMed Y2k Inc., a Colorado MEDtech subsidiary, 6175 Longbow Dr. Boulder, CO 80301; Tel: 800-866-3716; Fax: 303-530-2866.